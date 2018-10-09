Busy Philipps Says James Franco Assaulted Her on 'Freaks and Geeks' Set
Busy Philipps Says
James Franco Assaulted Her
on 'Freaks and Geeks' Set In her upcoming memoir
'This Will Only Hurt a Little,' She says Franco attacked her after she
was instructed to lightly hit him
in the chest for a particular scene. Busy Philipps, 'This Will Only Hurt a Little,' via NBC News 'Freak and Geeks' was a critically acclaimed series in the 1990s that has since developed cult status. Philipps has talked about Franco's
behavior during the show's filming
in past interviews. In 2016 on Andy Cohen's
'Watch What Happens Live,' Franco, 40, has also been accused
of sexual assault by several women. Philipps recently revealed her
own sexual trauma at the age of 14. Busy Philipps, via Instagram