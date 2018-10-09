Busy Philipps Says

James Franco Assaulted Her

on 'Freaks and Geeks' Set In her upcoming memoir

'This Will Only Hurt a Little,' She says Franco attacked her after she

was instructed to lightly hit him

in the chest for a particular scene. Busy Philipps, 'This Will Only Hurt a Little,' via NBC News 'Freak and Geeks' was a critically acclaimed series in the 1990s that has since developed cult status. Philipps has talked about Franco's

behavior during the show's filming

in past interviews. In 2016 on Andy Cohen's

'Watch What Happens Live,' Franco, 40, has also been accused

of sexual assault by several women. Philipps recently revealed her

own sexual trauma at the age of 14. Busy Philipps, via Instagram