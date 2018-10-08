Planet Close to Facing Catastrophic Climate

Change Issues There are only "12 years" left to prevent a climate change disaster, according to a report issued by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The report states that the Earth is already guaranteed to get at least

1.5 degrees warmer by 2030. If the planet's temperature rises by another 0.5 degrees, the results

would be catastrophic. The seemingly small increase would cause 37% of the population to experience extreme heat. A difference of two degrees would

create an ice-free period in the

Arctic seas every 10 years. At 1.5 degrees, we would only experience such a period

every century. The IPPC warns we only have until 2030 before we experience severe weather due to climate change.