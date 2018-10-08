Ariana Grande Subtly

Slams Kanye West Grande took to Instagram Saturday

night and told the world just how much

she loves her fiancÃ©, Pete Davidson,

while simultaneously mocking West. The singer wrote "I love you like Kanye loves Kanye." The dig is likely in response to Davidson's recent "Weekend Update" skit on 'SNL,' where the comedian called out West regarding his mental health and pro-Trump rant. According to TMZ, West recently announced, "The Ye is fully out and off medication. I am fully being myself." Pete Davidson, on 'SNL' Davidson ended the skit in a hat that read "Make Kanye 2006 Again."