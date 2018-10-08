Employment Health Insurance Now Costs $20,000 According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, employers and workers are spending nearly $20,000 together for health insurance premiums. As premiums gradually increase, their growth has surpassed employee raises. The average family premium has gone up 55% since 2008, which is double the rate of workers' wages and three times the rate of inflation. Although companies now pay $14,100 per year, employees have to pay $5,550, a 65% increase from 10 years ago. The average deductible is up 212% since 2008, eight times faster than the growth of wages and raises. Drew Altman, President of Kaiser, via CNN