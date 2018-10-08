Iggy Azalea Cancels

'Bad Girls Tour' The Australian rapper took

to Twitter to make fans

aware of the disappointing news. The 'Bad Girls Tour' was

meant to be a 21-city tour,

featuring rapper CupcakKe. Ticketmaster and Live Nation have also listed the tour as cancelled. Ticketmaster, via statement If Azalea would have followed

through with the tour, it would have

been her first headliner in four years. The rapper's 'Great Escape Tour' was also canceled in 2015.