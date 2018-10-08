Iggy Azalea Cancels 'Bad Girls Tour'
Iggy Azalea Cancels
'Bad Girls Tour' The Australian rapper took
to Twitter to make fans
aware of the disappointing news. The 'Bad Girls Tour' was
meant to be a 21-city tour,
featuring rapper CupcakKe. Ticketmaster and Live Nation have also listed the tour as cancelled. Ticketmaster, via statement If Azalea would have followed
through with the tour, it would have
been her first headliner in four years. The rapper's 'Great Escape Tour' was also canceled in 2015.