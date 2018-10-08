Bill Cosby's Lawyers Want Conviction Overturned Cosby was sentenced to a state prison near Philadelphia on Sep. 25 after

being convicted of sexual assault. The actor's lawyers claim

that the sentence was more

harsh than necessary, The defense motion argued that Judge Steven O'Neill made an error in declaring Cosby a "sexually violent predator" who requires imprisonment to protect the community. When O'Neill explained his sentencing in court, he said that he considered "voices from the past, your past" and "heard their voices loud

and clear." Cosby's defense team also claimed that the audio recording between the comedian and Gianna Constand, mother of accuser Andrea Constand, was "not authentic." District Attorney Kevin Steele

doesn't think Cosby's lawyers

have a legitimate appeal. District Attorney Kevin Steele, about audio recording claims, at Cosby sentencing