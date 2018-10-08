Bill Cosby's Lawyers Want Conviction Overturned
Bill Cosby's Lawyers Want Conviction Overturned Cosby was sentenced to a state prison near Philadelphia on Sep. 25 after
being convicted of sexual assault. The actor's lawyers claim
that the sentence was more
harsh than necessary, The defense motion argued that Judge Steven O'Neill made an error in declaring Cosby a "sexually violent predator" who requires imprisonment to protect the community. When O'Neill explained his sentencing in court, he said that he considered "voices from the past, your past" and "heard their voices loud
and clear." Cosby's defense team also claimed that the audio recording between the comedian and Gianna Constand, mother of accuser Andrea Constand, was "not authentic." District Attorney Kevin Steele
doesn't think Cosby's lawyers
have a legitimate appeal. District Attorney Kevin Steele, about audio recording claims, at Cosby sentencing