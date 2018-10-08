Taylor Swift Endorses Tennessee Democrats Ahead of Midterm Elections The pop superstar is well-known for never taking a public stance

on politics. In the past, she has encouraged fans to vote but has never declared her support for a

specific candidate. On Sunday, Swift endorsed two Democratic candidates who are campaigning in her home state of Tennessee: Former Tennessee governor and US Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and US House of Representatives candidate

Jim Cooper. In an Instagram post, Swift said Breseden's opponent, Marsha Blackburn, has a voting record that “appalls and terrifies me." Taylor Swift, via Instagram It has long been speculated that due to her country music roots, Swift's political views were conservative.