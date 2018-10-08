Jaden Smith Drops

New Single 'GOKU' The artist hit fans with

two pieces of good news. On top of announcing his single “GOKU,” he announced he will drop his

new project next month. It is called The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story and will be available on November 17. This marks exactly one year since

Jayden dropped SYRE. Smith has been in the studio with Young Thug recently, but it‘s not clear if the sessions were for this album. Fans have wanted new music from Smith for a while, but he said he knows when his art is ready for the public. Jaden Smith, via Complex You can stream the new track, “GOKU,” on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music now.