Judge Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to US Supreme Court
Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Confirmed to US Supreme Court A deeply divided Senate
confirmed the controversial
judge late Saturday afternoon,
by a vote of 50-48. The vote
was almost
completely along party lines. Protests marked
the day all over the U.S. Kavanaugh's confirmation follows
a weeklong FBI investigation into
multiple accusations of sexual
assault levied against him. In September, Dr. Christine Blasey
Ford had come forward, Two more accusations of
sexual assault against
Kavanaugh followed. After several days of negotiations,
Dr. Blasey testified before the
Senate Judiciary Committee. Her poised testimony was
followed by a wildly emotional
testimony from Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh's appointment
to the Supreme Court is
considered a triumph He is expected to sway the Supreme Court's
ideological balance to the right. Justice Kavanaugh, 53, could
potentially serve on the
Supreme Court for decades.