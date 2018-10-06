Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Confirmed to US Supreme Court A deeply divided Senate

confirmed the controversial

judge late Saturday afternoon,

by a vote of 50-48. The vote â€” conducted by

Vice President Mike Pence â€” The vote was almost

completely along party lines. Protests marked

the day all over the U.S. Kavanaugh's confirmation follows

a weeklong FBI investigation into

multiple accusations of sexual

assault levied against him. In September, Dr. Christine Blasey

Ford had come forward, Two more accusations of

sexual assault against

Kavanaugh followed. After several days of negotiations,

Dr. Blasey testified before the

Senate Judiciary Committee. Her poised testimony was

followed by a wildly emotional

testimony from Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh's appointment

to the Supreme Court is

considered a triumph He is expected to sway the Supreme Court's

ideological balance to the right. Justice Kavanaugh, 53, could

potentially serve on the

Supreme Court for decades.