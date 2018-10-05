Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad Win

Nobel Peace Prize Mukwege and Murad have been awarded for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and

armed conflict. Mukwege, a gynecologist and surgeon, has treated thousands of women and girls affected by rape and sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He has earned the moniker

"The man who mends women" for the

work he and his colleagues at

Panzi Hospital. In 2016, Murad was made a

UN goodwill ambassador for the

dignity of survivors of

human trafficking. She is a Yazidi woman from the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar, who was held as a slave by ISIS. Murad becomes the 17th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and is its second-youngest recipient after Malala Yousafzai. Norwegian Nobel Committee, via statement