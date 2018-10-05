Chicago Police Officer Convicted of Murder in Death of Laquan McDonald
Chicago Police Officer
Convicted of Murder in
Death of Laquan McDonald Officer Jason Van Dyke was
found guilty of second-degree
murder in the 2014 shooting
death of the 17-year-old. Van Dyke was also convicted of
16 counts of aggravated battery,
one count for each shot
fired at McDonald. Video of the shooting
death of the teenager
caught by a police dashcam Warning: Graphic Content In the video, the surrounded McDonald appears to turn away from officers when Van Dyke opens fire upon him. The video contradicts
Van Dyke's account
of the shooting, The video also revealed
that Van Dyke continued
to fire upon McDonald Van Dyke faces a sentence of four to
twenty years for second-degree
murder and six to thirty years
for aggravated battery. Following the verdict,
Van Dyke's Bond was
revoked and he was
taken into custody.