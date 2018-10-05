Chicago Police Officer

Convicted of Murder in

Death of Laquan McDonald Officer Jason Van Dyke was

found guilty of second-degree

murder in the 2014 shooting

death of the 17-year-old. Van Dyke was also convicted of

16 counts of aggravated battery,

one count for each shot

fired at McDonald. Video of the shooting

death of the teenager

caught by a police dashcam Warning: Graphic Content In the video, the surrounded McDonald appears to turn away from officers when Van Dyke opens fire upon him. The video contradicts

Van Dyke's account

of the shooting, The video also revealed

that Van Dyke continued

to fire upon McDonald Van Dyke faces a sentence of four to

twenty years for second-degree

murder and six to thirty years

for aggravated battery. Following the verdict,

Van Dyke's Bond was

revoked and he was

taken into custody.