Bette Midler Apologizes for Calling Women 'the N-Word of the World' On Thursday night, Midler took to Twitter
to post a controversial feminist statement. Midler's statement quickly caught backlash from other Twitter users. In a second tweet, that has since been
deleted, Midler defended her statement. Bette Midler, via Twitter Midler's justification only
added fuel to the fire, prompting
more outrage from Twitter users. Ohio State Senator
Nina Turner also responded. The tweets were taken down, and Midler apologized, saying her words were prompted by "the too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh." Bette Midler, via Twitter