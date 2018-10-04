More Than 425 Accused at End of #MeToo's First Year
More Than 425 Accused at
End of #MeToo's First Year In October of 2017, actress Alyssa Milano posted a call on Twitter for women to share their stories of sexual harassment, by writing "Me too" in the comments. She was emboldened by
several public accusations The day after Milano's post, more than 609,000 tweets used the hashtag #MeToo. Since then, #MeToo
has been used more
than 14 million times
on Twitter alone. Allegations of sexual harassment
have extended from politics and
the entertainment industry to
media, Silicon valley and education. Sharyn Tejani, TIME‘S UP Legal Defense Fund Sharyn Tejani, TIME‘S UP Legal Defense Fund The end of the first year of #MeToo was punctuated by the historic Senate Judiciary Committee testimony of
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Dr. Blasey accuses
Brett Kavanaugh, The movement has prompted
backlash from Trump,