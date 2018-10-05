This Day in History: Apple Founder Steve Jobs Dies
This Day in History:
Apple Founder
Steve Jobs Dies October 5, 2011 The visionary co-founder of Apple Inc. dies at age 56 of complications from pancreatic cancer. A college drop-out,
Jobs and friend Stephen
Wozniak founded
Apple Computer in 1976. Under his leadership, Apple
revolutionized several industries with the inspired introductions of the iPod, iPhone and the iPad. Also on this day 1947: Truman Broadcasts
First Presidential Speech Ever on TV President Harry Truman asked
Americans to limit their use of
grain to assist war-torn and
famine-stricken Europeans.