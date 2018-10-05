This Day in History:

Apple Founder

Steve Jobs Dies October 5, 2011 The visionary co-founder of Apple Inc. dies at age 56 of complications from pancreatic cancer. A college drop-out,

Jobs and friend Stephen

Wozniak founded

Apple Computer in 1976. Under his leadership, Apple

revolutionized several industries with the inspired introductions of the iPod, iPhone and the iPad. Also on this day 1947: Truman Broadcasts

First Presidential Speech Ever on TV President Harry Truman asked

Americans to limit their use of

grain to assist war-torn and

famine-stricken Europeans.