Jon Snow's Direwolf Ghost is Returning to

'Game of Thrones' The fan-favorite companion of the

"King in the North" will be back for

the final season after a long absence. 'Game of Thrones' Visual Effects Supervisor Joe Bauer, via 'The Huffington Post' So what is the reason for the direwolf drought during the last season? Bauer adds it's not easy working withâ€”and digitally creatingâ€”them. Joe Bauer, via 'The Huffington Post' Ghost was supposed to make an earlier return, but sources say he was "an incredibly time consuming

and expensive character to bring to life."