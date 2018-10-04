Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined From Soccer Matches Due to

Rape Allegations The Juventus forward will not play in

Portugal's internationals matches

against Poland and Scotland this month. The news comes just a couple days after the

soccer superstar denied rape allegations. In a lawsuit, Kathryn Mayorga claims Ronaldo

sexually assaulted her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. According to her lawyer, Mayorga has suffered from major depression and considered suicide since the alleged assault. According to 'Der Spiegel,' Mayorga filed a report

with Las Vegas police shortly after the alleged incident. In 2010, she reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 payment for agreeing never to go public. The 33-year-old Ronaldo has said he is calm over "any and all investigations," and has a "clear" conscience over the allegation.