Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined From Soccer Matches Due to Rape Allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined From Soccer Matches Due to
Rape Allegations The Juventus forward will not play in
Portugal's internationals matches
against Poland and Scotland this month. The news comes just a couple days after the
soccer superstar denied rape allegations. In a lawsuit, Kathryn Mayorga claims Ronaldo
sexually assaulted her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. According to her lawyer, Mayorga has suffered from major depression and considered suicide since the alleged assault. According to 'Der Spiegel,' Mayorga filed a report
with Las Vegas police shortly after the alleged incident. In 2010, she reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 payment for agreeing never to go public. The 33-year-old Ronaldo has said he is calm over "any and all investigations," and has a "clear" conscience over the allegation.