7 Police Officers Shot, 1 Fatally in South Carolina The suspect, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, is a disbarred lawyer and disabled veteran. He's been taken into custody and is hospitalized with a head injury. Hopkins has faced a string of minor charges since a 2014 arrest for disorderly conduct. Officers initially arrived Wednesday afternoon to serve a warrant, involving a 27-year-old at the home accused of sexually assaulting a foster child. The fallen police officer was identified as 52-year-old Terrence Carraway, a

30-year veteran of the department. The names of the six officers receiving medical treatment have not been released.