'Bad Boys 3' Reportedly Begins Filming in 2019

Sony Pictures is moving forward with a third

'Bad Boys' installment, 'Bad Boys For Life' was given a 2020 release date last year, Will Smith is set to reprise his role as Detective Mike Lowrey, while Martin Lawrence is still circling a deal to return as Marcus Burnett. The third installment of the action-comedy franchise would follow 1995's 'Bad Boys' and 2003's 'Bad Boys II.' Columbia Pictures president

Sanford Panitch, via 'Variety' The plan is to have the film released by Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2020, which is Jan. 17.