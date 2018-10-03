7-Eleven Selling Taco Bell Diablo Sauce Tortilla Chips The Mexican fast-food chains most popular hot sauce is now available at participating 7-Eleven stores. The limited-edition snack will be exclusively available at the convenience chain through Oct. 31. After that, the chips will hit the shelves of other grocery stores in November. The new flavor is Taco Bell‘s fourth line

of tortilla chips. The three other options include

classic, mild and fire. Taco Bell‘s chips were inspired by the company‘s “iconic sauce packets.”