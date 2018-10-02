Trump Mocks Testimony of Christine Blasey Ford
cast doubt on Ford's Senate
Judiciary testimony during a
campaign rally in Southaven, MS. Dr. Blasey testified President Donald Trump, via CNN The crowd of supporters laughed and applauded his statements. President Donald Trump, via CNN Last week immediately
following Dr. Blasey's testimony, He even
called her
testimony “compelling.“ President Donald Trump, via CNN Since those comments, Reports of his heavy
drinking have also surfaced, Calling Democrats "evil people"
out to "destroy" lives, Despite the political attacks, Trump
also seemed to distance himself
slightly from Kavanaugh. President Donald Trump, via CNN