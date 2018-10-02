Trump Mocks Testimony

of Christine Blasey Ford President Donald Trump

cast doubt on Ford's Senate

Judiciary testimony during a

campaign rally in Southaven, MS. Dr. Blasey testified President Donald Trump, via CNN The crowd of supporters laughed and applauded his statements. President Donald Trump, via CNN Last week immediately

following Dr. Blasey's testimony, He even

called her

testimony “compelling.“ President Donald Trump, via CNN Since those comments, Reports of his heavy

drinking have also surfaced, Calling Democrats "evil people"

out to "destroy" lives, Despite the political attacks, Trump

also seemed to distance himself

slightly from Kavanaugh. President Donald Trump, via CNN