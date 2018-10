Trump Says Ban on

'Bump Stocks' Is Coming President Donald Trump

made the comment during

a Rose Garden news conference A "bump stock" is an attachment that enables a semiautomatic rifle to fire faster, mimicking a machine gun. Las Vegas shooter

Stephen Paddock Donald Trump, U.S. President, via CNN Donald Trump, U.S. President, via CNN The President said the rifle

attachment would be banned

"over the next couple of weeks."