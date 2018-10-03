This Day in History:

O.J. Simpson Is Acquitted October 3, 1995 The former football star was

accused of a double murder

in the deaths of his estranged wife,

Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. Following a racially charged,

epic 252-day trial, the jury

took just four hours to

deliver the not guilty verdict. An estimated 140 million

Americans listened in on

radio or watched on television

as Simpson was acquitted. Also on this day Amanda Knox

Murder Conviction

Is Overturned in Italy October 3, 2011 The American exchange student

had always maintained her

innocence in the 2007 murder of her

British roommate, Meredith Kercher.