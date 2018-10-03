This Day in History: O.J. Simpson Is Acquitted
This Day in History:
O.J. Simpson Is Acquitted October 3, 1995 The former football star was
accused of a double murder
in the deaths of his estranged wife,
Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. Following a racially charged,
epic 252-day trial, the jury
took just four hours to
deliver the not guilty verdict. An estimated 140 million
Americans listened in on
radio or watched on television
as Simpson was acquitted. Also on this day Amanda Knox
Murder Conviction
Is Overturned in Italy October 3, 2011 The American exchange student
had always maintained her
innocence in the 2007 murder of her
British roommate, Meredith Kercher.