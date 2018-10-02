50 Cent and Bellator MMA Partner for Clothing Line

and Champagne Bellator wants the rapper's signature hashtag, #GETTHESTRAP, to be the inspiration for an "edgy" apparel line. Scott Coker, President of Bellator MMA 50 will not only get a clothing brand, but his champagne brand, Le Chemin Du Roy, will get some publicity as well. The champagne will be “fully integrated into Bellator events from in-arena signage to mat placements and more.” Bellator is a huge California-based MMA promotions company owned by Viacom. 50 teased that he sold the catchphrase to Bellator for $1 million earlier this year.