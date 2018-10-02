Nobel Prize Awarded to

Researchers Using Immune

System to Fight Cancer The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo,

who worked independently of

one another. Both immunologists were recognized for their pioneering research into "immune checkpoint therapy," a new tactic that uses the body's own immune system to fight cancer. Nobel Assembly, at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, via release Allison's work focused on a T-cell protein called CTLA-4, whereas Honjo's work focused on a protein known as PD-1 that influences the action

of T-cells. Nobel Assembly, at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, via release Nobel Assembly, at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, via release Medicine is always the first of Nobel Prizes to be announced. Physics, chemistry, the Peace Prize and economics will be named through next Monday. A literature prize will not be awarded this year due to a sexual misconduct scandal within the awarding body.