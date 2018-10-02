Louis C.K. Returns to Comedy Cellar for Another Surprise Show Louis C.K. performed an unannounced stand-up set sometime after midnight on Sunday, 'Page Six' first reported that patrons were not happy about C.K.'s performance, However, audio obtained by 'The Hollywood Reporter' revealed any hostility was drowned out by

cheers and applause. The comedian made his first comeback performance at the Comedy Cellar in August and faced backlash for ambushing guests. So the club implemented a

"Swim at Your Own Risk" policy, Last November, five women accused Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of them without consent, Louis C.K., via statement