Department of Justice Sues California Over New Net Neutrality Law The lawsuit comes just hours after

Governor Jerry Brown signed the

bill into law on Sunday. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, via statement The legislation would be the strictest

net neutrality protections in the U.S. It could also serve as a blueprint for other states. Under the law, internet service providers will not be allowed to block or slow specific types of content or applications. They also won't be able to charge apps or companies fees for faster access

to customers. The DoJ claims the law is illegal, and that California is "attempting to subvert the Federal Government's deregulatory approach" to the internet.