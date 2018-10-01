Human Contracts First-Ever Case of Rat Hepatitis E
Human Contracts
First-Ever Case of
Rat Hepatitis E Researchers at the University of
Hong Kong said that a 56-year-old man
has been diagnosed with the disease. Prior to this case, it was
unknown that the disease
could be passed from rats to humans. Dr. Siddharth Sridhar, University of Hong Kong, via CNN The man contracted the disease
after receiving a liver transplant
for infections related to hepatitis B. Researchers believe the man became infected as a result of rats infesting a garbage chute near his home. After being given antiviral
treatment, the man is now cured. Martin Hibberd, London School of Hygiene and
Tropical Medicine, via CNN