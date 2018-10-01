Human Contracts

First-Ever Case of

Rat Hepatitis E Researchers at the University of

Hong Kong said that a 56-year-old man

has been diagnosed with the disease. Prior to this case, it was

unknown that the disease

could be passed from rats to humans. Dr. Siddharth Sridhar, University of Hong Kong, via CNN The man contracted the disease

after receiving a liver transplant

for infections related to hepatitis B. Researchers believe the man became infected as a result of rats infesting a garbage chute near his home. After being given antiviral

treatment, the man is now cured. Martin Hibberd, London School of Hygiene and

Tropical Medicine, via CNN