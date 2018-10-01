Cristiano Ronaldo Accused of Raping Woman,

Paying for her Silence Kathryn Mayorga has sued the soccer star, accusing him of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009. She also claims he paid her

$375,000 to stay quiet about it. In her lawsuit, Mayorga says she met Cristiano during a night out at the

Palms Hotel and Casino, and that he invited her and her friends back to his hotel room. After the incident, Mayorga claims members of his team “coerced her” into signing a settlement and

non-disclosure. Ronaldo has since responded to the claim, calling it

"fake news." Cristiano Ronaldo, via Facebook Rape allegations against Cristiano were first reported by German Publication 'Der Spiegel' in 2017, which his rep denied at the time.