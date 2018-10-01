Facebook Names New Head of Instagram Longtime executive, Adam Mosseri,

is the new lead of the

photo-sharing platform. The 10-year veteran of Facebook started as a product designer

back in 2008. Mosseri was previously the vice president on product for the company. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Via Instagram press release The new head was the most logical replacement given his

tenure at Facebook. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger formerly headed the company and announced their departure on Sept. 24.