Actress Sarah Hyland Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted in High School The 27-year-old 'Modern Family' star tweeted the typed message under the header #whyIdidn'treport. The hashtag arose after President Trump questioned Christine Ford for waiting to report an alleged assault by Brett Kavanaugh. The actress explained it was done by “a friend,” who violated her on New Year‘s Eve. Sarah Hyland, via Twitter Hyland also added the hashtags #believewomen, #metoo and #Ibelieveher to her tweet. Hyland joins other stars, including Busy Phillips

and Padma Lakshmi, in sharing stories of sexual abuse amidst the Kavanaugh hearing.