Death Toll of Indonesian

Tsunami Hits 1,200 As workers on

the island of Sulawesi A 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday triggered the tsunami along the coastal district of Donggala, with waves up to

20 feet high. Relief efforts have been stymied by massive transportation and communication problems. A landslide forced a day-long closure of the airport in Palu. Also hampering efforts

is a limited response

by relief agencies Desperate to stay alive, locals survivors have reportedly blocked aid trucks to "plunder the contents." Hoping to escape, thousands have

been camping at the airport enduring

90Â° heat with little food or water. A mass burial site for victims has

been arranged for in an effort to

curtail a further health crisis. Indonesia's energy agency says it hope to have power restored within

three days.