Death Toll of Indonesian Tsunami Hits 1,200
Death Toll of Indonesian
Tsunami Hits 1,200 As workers on
the island of Sulawesi A 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday triggered the tsunami along the coastal district of Donggala, with waves up to
20 feet high. Relief efforts have been stymied by massive transportation and communication problems. A landslide forced a day-long closure of the airport in Palu. Also hampering efforts
is a limited response
by relief agencies Desperate to stay alive, locals survivors have reportedly blocked aid trucks to "plunder the contents." Hoping to escape, thousands have
been camping at the airport enduring
90Â° heat with little food or water. A mass burial site for victims has
been arranged for in an effort to
curtail a further health crisis. Indonesia's energy agency says it hope to have power restored within
three days.