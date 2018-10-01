Aretha Franklin Mural Vandalized British artist Richard Wilson came to Detroit to create a mural at the Eastern Market that paid homage to the late Aretha Franklin. After working on the

piece for 12 days, Wilson

went to check on his mural. Much to his surprise, the artwork had been defaced with black, dripping paint. Richard Wilson, via Click On Detroit Gratiot Central Market, which is located next to the mural, is in the process of reviewing surveillance footage, according to 'Detroit Free Press.' Wilson will stay in Detroit to repair the mural before heading home

to London. Richard Wilson, via 'Detroit Free Press'