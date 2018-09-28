'House of Cards' Trailer Drops, 'Frank Is Dead,' Says Claire
'House of Cards' Trailer Drops,
'Frank Is Dead,' Says Claire The trailer for the sixth and final season of the award-winning Netflix series premiered earlier this week. Former First Lady turned President, Claire Underwood continues her political machinations alone this season. Actor Kevin Spacey was fired
from the show following
numerous accusations
of sexual misconduct. At the time of Spacey's removal, the sixth season of House of Cards was already in the early stages of production. Production halted and the show was
close to being canceled, threatening
to put more than 2,000 people out work. Robin Wright â€”
who plays Claire Underwood â€” Season six of House of Cards is scheduled for release on November 2.