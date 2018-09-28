'House of Cards' Trailer Drops,

'Frank Is Dead,' Says Claire The trailer for the sixth and final season of the award-winning Netflix series premiered earlier this week. Former First Lady turned President, Claire Underwood continues her political machinations alone this season. Actor Kevin Spacey was fired

from the show following

numerous accusations

of sexual misconduct. At the time of Spacey's removal, the sixth season of House of Cards was already in the early stages of production. Production halted and the show was

close to being canceled, threatening

to put more than 2,000 people out work. Robin Wright â€”

who plays Claire Underwood â€” Season six of House of Cards is scheduled for release on November 2.