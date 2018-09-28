Kobe Bryant Assists Drivers Involved in California Car Accident The NBA legend was driving in

Newport Beach, when he saw a car run a red light and crash into a Tesla. According to TMZ, Bryant pulled over to the side of the road and made sure everyone was ok. Bryant also offered to take pictures of the crash for one of the driver's whose cellphone

was damaged. There were no injuries in the wreck and no arrests were made. The 40-year-old recently squashed rumors of his return to the NBA. Bryant says there is “no chance” he would rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers, who are now led by LeBron James.