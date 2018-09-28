Millennials Are Making the US Divorce Rate Drop
Millennials Are Making
the US Divorce Rate Drop Americans under the age of 45
are seemingly approaching
the idea of marriage differently
than their predecessors. Baby boomers â€” who account for a large percentage of divorce rates â€” married young, while Gen Xers and millennials
are waiting until they're older to wed. Because of this, the U.S. divorce rate has dropped 18% from 2008 to 2016, according to an analysis by the University of Maryland. Philip Cohen, sociology professor at the University of Maryland, via 'Bloomberg' Despite the decline in divorce
overall, baby boomers continue
to divorce at unusually high rates. Between 1990 and 2015,
the divorce rate doubled Many less educated
and poorer Americans
are skipping marriage altogether.