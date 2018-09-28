Millennials Are Making

the US Divorce Rate Drop Americans under the age of 45

are seemingly approaching

the idea of marriage differently

than their predecessors. Baby boomers â€” who account for a large percentage of divorce rates â€” married young, while Gen Xers and millennials

are waiting until they're older to wed. Because of this, the U.S. divorce rate has dropped 18% from 2008 to 2016, according to an analysis by the University of Maryland. Philip Cohen, sociology professor at the University of Maryland, via 'Bloomberg' Despite the decline in divorce

overall, baby boomers continue

to divorce at unusually high rates. Between 1990 and 2015,

the divorce rate doubled Many less educated

and poorer Americans

are skipping marriage altogether.