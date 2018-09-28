'Jersey Shore's' JWoww Files for Divorce Jenni 'JWoww' Farley filed for divorce earlier this month from her husband, Roger Mathews, citing "irreconcilable differences." Farley's divorce complaint, via 'E! News' Farley was one of the original cast members of MTV's Jersey Shore, which is how she and Mathews met. 'JWoww' is currently starring in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' 'Family Vacation' follows the original cast members reunited after marriages and parenthood. Farley and Mathews have two children, Meilani and Greyson, who are regularly featured on the couple's YouTube channel and social media accounts.