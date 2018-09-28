Facebook Security Breach Gave Hackers Control to

50 Million Accounts The social media giant made a blog post

about the flaw discovered by

its engineering team. Hackers found a weakness in the company‘s code within its “View As” feature. “View As” lets users see what

their profile looks to other users

on Facebook. This gave hackers access to tokens to

tap into these 50 million accounts. These digital keys let people stay logged into the platform without

re-entering a password. The company suspended the feature while it reviews their security and

notifies law enforcement. Shares of Facebook dropped

nearly 3% following the news.