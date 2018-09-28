Facebook Security Breach Gave Hackers Control to 50 Million Accounts
Facebook Security Breach Gave Hackers Control to
50 Million Accounts The social media giant made a blog post
about the flaw discovered by
its engineering team. Hackers found a weakness in the company‘s code within its “View As” feature. “View As” lets users see what
their profile looks to other users
on Facebook. This gave hackers access to tokens to
tap into these 50 million accounts. These digital keys let people stay logged into the platform without
re-entering a password. The company suspended the feature while it reviews their security and
notifies law enforcement. Shares of Facebook dropped
nearly 3% following the news.