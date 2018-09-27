Research Says Monsanto's Weed Killer Is Harmful to Bees The biotech corporation's weed killer has been found to damage the beneficial bacteria in the guts of honey bees. A new study says the herbicide glyphosate damages the microbiota honey bees need to fight

off pathogens. Glyphosate, the most used agricultural chemical in the world, may be contributing to the global decline in bees and their habitat. Findings show young worker bees infected with glyphosate died more often when later exposed to a common bacteria. Honey bee larvae also grows more slowly when exposed to glyphosate. Monsanto has since responded, saying that glyphosate having a negative impact on honey bees isn't true. Monsanto spokesman, via statement