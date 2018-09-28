Facebook Confirms Giving Users Phone Numbers to Advertisers The social media giant

made the following

statements regarding the

controversial practice: Facebook spokeswoman, to 'AFP' Facebook spokeswoman, to 'AFP' A report published on Wednesday

by 'Gizmodo' found that Facebook was

providing advertisers with access to data

that users did not explicity allow to be used. According to the report, users' phone numbers acquired by Facebook that enable two-factor authentication were being targeted by advertisers. Additionally, users contact lists that

were uploaded to the site could be

"mined for personal information."