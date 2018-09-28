Facebook Confirms Giving Users Phone Numbers to Advertisers
Facebook Confirms Giving Users Phone Numbers to Advertisers The social media giant
made the following
statements regarding the
controversial practice: Facebook spokeswoman, to 'AFP' Facebook spokeswoman, to 'AFP' A report published on Wednesday
by 'Gizmodo' found that Facebook was
providing advertisers with access to data
that users did not explicity allow to be used. According to the report, users' phone numbers acquired by Facebook that enable two-factor authentication were being targeted by advertisers. Additionally, users contact lists that
were uploaded to the site could be
"mined for personal information."