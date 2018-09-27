CollegeHumor Launches Subscription Service for Comedy Content The service known as Dropout will give streamers access to more than just

ad-free videos. The platform will provide users with CollegeHumor Shows, plus comic and chat stories. Dropout will also feature a members-only Discord channel, giving subscribers the chance to interact with the company‘s creators and stars. The Chief Business Officer Shane Rahmani said rather than SVOD, Dropout is offering “SMOD: subscription media on demand." NBCUniversal shut down their own similar comedy streaming service, Seeso, about a year ago. Ultimately, the CBO claimed Dropout aims to be "a Marvel universe for comedy.” The streaming service

will start at $3.99 for

current beta testing. Comedy fans can also try the service with no commitment with a $5.99 month-to-month plan.