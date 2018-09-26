FDA Wants Retailers Mentioned During Food Recalls Food recalls may soon be getting way more specific. The FDA wants to name physical stores and online retailers when issuing recalls on hazardous items. The new rule will apply to products considered to be “serious recalls.” Any risky foods that could cause extreme illness or death fall under

that category. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, via statement to 'USA Today' The FDA has already begun to name retailers in some cases. The public is typically advised to throw out or return food to their retailers during recalls.