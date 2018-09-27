Supreme Court Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supports #MeToo The U.S. Supreme Court Justice says she has been "cheered on” by the #MeToo movement. Her comments came during a Q&A this week with first-year law students at Georgetown University. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via Georgetown University Ginsburg added that the #MeToo movement is showing women are coming together in numbers. It has become a national reckoning that has brought down dozens of powerful men over sexual assault

and harassment charges. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via Georgetown University Ginsburg did not mention SCOTUS nominee

Brett Kavanaugh or the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.