McDonald's Removes Artificial Ingredients From Most Burgers McDonald's announced Wednesday that it has removed artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from its top-selling burgers. The 7 burgers include the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, The pickles, which have artificial preservatives, are the exception. Some other menu items will continue to have

artificial ingredients. The ingredient changes affect close to two-thirds of McDonald‘s national burgers and all 14,000 U.S. restaurants. McDonald's has also switched to 100% fresh,

not frozen, beef in Quarter Pounders, McDonald‘s U.S. President Chris Kempczinski, via 'USA Today'