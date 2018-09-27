Trump Supports Two-State Solution to Israel-Palestines Conflict President Trump met with Israeli

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

on Wednesday at the U.N. Trump endorsed separate states for Israel and the Palestines as the best way to resolve the conflict between them. Trump also said he wanted to unveil a peace plan in the next two to three months. Trump has been criticized by the Palestinians for a series of moves, Trump's administration has also slashed aid to the Palestinians Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas