Ex-Facebook Employee Sues

Because of PTSD From Graphic Content Former content

moderator Selena

Scola filed a complaint

against Facebook on Friday The court documents allege that Facebook requires its moderators to work under conditions that can cause psychological trauma. Court document, via Business Insider Court document, via Business Insider Content moderation

has been described as

"the worst job in technology. Facebook has thousands of moderators who can be exposed to images of child abuse, graphic violence and terrorist propaganda. Court document, via Business Insider