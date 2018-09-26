Cardi B Reportedly in Talks for Solo Super Bowl Set According to a TMZ report, Cardi B is reportedly fielding other performance offers for February as well. News that Maroon 5 would perform was met with backlash. Since it will be held in Atlanta, a city full of hip-hop artists, many hoped the NFL would capitalize on that. However, collaborations during the half-time show have happened before. Maroon 5 and Cardi B‘s single “Girls Like You” recently hit No. 1 on the ’Billboard‘ Hot 100.