IHOP Launches Its

Own Pancake Beer The popular breakfast chain â€” which recently

decided to dive into the world of burgers â€” has

decided that they should start making beer too. The beer, dubbed IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, is a seasonal brew born from the collaboration between IHOP and

the New York brewery,

Keegan Ales. Every year, IHOP releases seasonal pancakes,

such as Pumpkin Spice, Cinn-A-Stack and a combination of the two â€” Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stacks. Brad Haley, IHOP chief marketing officer, via press release The beer not only draws inspiration from the

pancakes but has actual pancake batter mixed into it. Unforunately, you can't

walk into any IHOP

to sample the stout. It will only be available at certain distributors and festivals in the New York area through October. Log on to IHOP's website to find out where you

can get a taste.