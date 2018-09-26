Trump May Change His Mind on Kavanaugh After Accuser's Hearing The U.S. president made the comment during a rare solo news conference on the eve of the blockbuster Senate hearing. U.S. President Donald Trump, via news conference Trump added he still stands by his decision not to call on the FBI to investigate the SCOTUS nominee. Trump also said he believes the ordeal will hurt Democrats in the

midterm elections, saying voters

"know it's a big fat con job." Just hours before the conference, a third accuser came forward to allege Kavanaugh engaged in inappropriate behavior in high school. Kavanaugh has so far

denied all allegations of

sexual misconduct.