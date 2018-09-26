Six Flags Offering $300 to Spend

30 Hours in Coffin Would you do the “30-hour Coffin Challenge?” Six Flags St. Louis is offering those willing a cash prize, two season passes and actual the coffin contestants will lay in. Participants are required to lay in the coffin for the entire 30 hour duration. There will only be a six-minute, hourly break to use

the bathroom. The competition will take place on Oct. 13 and 14. However, if there‘s a tie, only one person gets the cash.