Uber Settles 2016 Data Breach Lawsuit for $148 Million The breach granted hackers access to the personal information of 57 million riders and drivers. Uber then admitted to concealing the hack for more than a year. Rather than report the incident, Uber paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet. The hackers stole personal information, including names and driver's license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the U.S. They also stole email addresses, rider names and mobile phone numbers. The $148 million will be distributed in varying amounts across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.